Ministry clarifies on detection of animal deaths in Dhofar

Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries has confirmed that it has detected some cases of death of animals because due to three day sickness, or bovine ephemeral fever and dermatitis in the Dhofar Governorate.

The ministry said its veterinary teams are in the field to ensure treatment and immunization required to prevent and reduce the spread of diseases, especially in Mirbat. The cases have been already brought under control in Salalah.

The ministry has urged people to inform the nearest agricultural development center or veterinary clinic of any case of abnormal death or appearance of any skin disease so that the competent veterinary teams can perform the necessary tests and provide appropriate treatment and vaccinations to prevent the spread of diseases.