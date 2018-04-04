MINISTER VISITS SCHOOLS IN al Batinah

AL SUWAIQ: Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education on Wednesday visited a number of schools in North Al Batinah Governorate. The minister visited the Al Warith bin Kaab Basic Education School (grade 10 to 12) and Jameel bin Khamis al Saadi Basic Education School (grade 10 to 12) in the Wilayat of Al Suwaiq and Al Mustaqbal Basic Education School (grade 5 to 10) in the Wilayat of Al Khabourah. The visit was aimed at closely identifying the actual needs of those schools and helping to overcome the challenges facing them. The visit also sought to follow up the efforts being taken to raise the academic standard of the students.

Like this: Like Loading...