Local 

MINISTER VISITS SCHOOLS IN al Batinah

Oman Observer

AL SUWAIQ: Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education on Wednesday visited a number of schools in North Al Batinah Governorate. The minister visited the Al Warith bin Kaab Basic Education School (grade 10 to 12) and Jameel bin Khamis al Saadi Basic Education School (grade 10 to 12) in the Wilayat of Al Suwaiq and Al Mustaqbal Basic Education School (grade 5 to 10) in the Wilayat of Al Khabourah. The visit was aimed at closely identifying the actual needs of those schools and helping to overcome the challenges facing them. The visit also sought to follow up the efforts being taken to raise the academic standard of the students.

You May Also Like

Ithraa chairman attends World Economic Forum

Oman Observer Comments Off on Ithraa chairman attends World Economic Forum

Three Asian expats die in ship accident at Sohar

Oman Observer Comments Off on Three Asian expats die in ship accident at Sohar

Construction sector to grow by 10.7 per cent

Oman Observer Comments Off on Construction sector to grow by 10.7 per cent
%d bloggers like this: