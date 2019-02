Muscat: Majlis Ash’shura will host Ahmed bin Nasser al Mehrzi, Minister of Tourism, on February 27 and 28.

The Tourism Minister will deliver the ministry’s statement on the status of the tourism sector and investment.

Shaikh Ali bin Nasser al Mahrouqi, Secretary-General of Majlis Ash’shura, said that the statement will include five main themes covering the status of the tourism sector, legislation governing the sector, tourism marketing and promotion, tourism investment and human resources in the tourism sector.

He added that the first theme will discuss the status of the tourism sector in the Sultanate during the period (2016-2018) in terms of Omani tourism strategy and partnership between the public and private sectors, as well as the expected career opportunities and projects approved during the period (2019-2020).

It will also discuss the challenges related to this field. The second theme addresses the Tourism Law and the Executive Regulations of the law.

He said third theme will discuss the local promotion in terms of tourism and sports activities, promotional campaigns, tourism awareness programmes and tourism publications of various kinds, as well as the external promotion in terms of participation in regional and international exhibitions and offices of tourism representation abroad.

Shaikh al Mahrouqi said that the fourth theme will focus on tourism investment, including enhancement of the package of incentives and facilities provided to investors and the measurement and evaluation of services, while the last theme will address the Omanisation rates achieved in the tourism sector during the period 2016-2018, job opportunities and on-the-job training for tourist guides. — ONA

