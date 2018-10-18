Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs receives written message from KSA crown prince

Muscat: Sayyid Badr bin Saud bin Harib al Busaidi, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs received today a written message from Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) relating to the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) led by the KSA.

The message was handed over to Sayyid al Busaidi by Eid Mohammed al Thaqafi, KSA Ambassador to the Sultanate when he received him in his office at Muaskar Bait Al Falaj today. During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the strong fraternal relations binding the two brotherly countries. They also discussed a range of issues of common concern. –ONA