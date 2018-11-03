Mille-feuille of grilled vegetables sited in a puff pastry with basil pesto

Ingredients

1 gr Red Peppers

1 gr Yellow Peppers

1 gr Green Peppers

4 slices of eggplant

6 slices of green courgette

100 gr burrata

3 tbs green pesto

1 disc of puff pastry

olive oil

salt to taste

pepper to taste

oregano to taste

garlic to taste

Preparation

1. Grill all the vegetables and season them with olive oil, salt, pepper, oregano, and a bit of garlic.

2. Bake one disc of puff pastry (you can also use a ready-made puff pastry)

3. On a flat plate, arrange the colourful peppers as shown in the photo, and then place the puff pastry on top.

4. Add the eggplant and courgette on top of the pastry.

5. Slice the burrata and place it on top of the vegetables. Dress the plate with a little bit of basil and pesto (you can also use ready-made pesto sauce)

Puff pastry is one of those versatile products that can both be used for sweet and savoury dishes. Because they are light, buttery and flaky, they are are not only good for appetisers but on main courses and desserts as well.

Puff pastry is made up of three ingredients: flour, butter and salt. If done right, it can rise up to eight times the thickness of the dough without leavening agents.

You can make your own puff pastry but if you don’t have the time, you can always get the store-bought frozen ones. Just don’t forget to defrost it properly.