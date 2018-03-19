Local 

MILITARY COOPERATION REVIEWED

Air Vice Marshal Matar bin Ali al Obaidani, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) received at Al Seeb Air Base on Monday Lt Gen Jeffrey Harrigian, Commander of the US Air Forces Central Command, currently visiting the Sultanate.
The meeting reviewed the existing military cooperation between RAFO and US Air Forces and discussed several matters of common concern. The meeting was attended by Air Commodore Sultan bin Khalfan al Yahyaee, Commander of Al Seeb Air Base, and the Military Attaché at the US Embassy in Muscat. — ONA

