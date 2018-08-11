Microsoft launches Surface Book 2 and Surface Laptop in India

Microsoft India has extended the Surface family and introduced the Surface Book 2 and Surface Laptop in India starting at Rs 1,37,999 and Rs 86,999, respectively. The Surface Book 2 will be available in both 13-inch and 15-inch variants, with Intel 8th-Gen Quad-core processors. The 13-inch Surface Book 2 will also be available in a 7th-Gen Intel Dual-core processor variant. The Surface Laptop, on the other hand, will be available in a single 13.5-inch touchscreen variant with 7th-Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 processors.

“Surface embodies Microsoft’s mission to empower people to do more. Globally and in India, it’s encouraging to see the rapidly growing Surface community in, both, consumer and enterprise. Surface Book 2 and Surface Laptop have created new benchmarks in style, speed, security and enabling creativity. Today, we are excited to launch these innovative devices in India”, said Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India.

