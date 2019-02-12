Golf Sports 

Mickelson holds off Casey to win Pebble Beach Pro-Am

SAN FRANCISCO: Phil Mickelson captured his 50th career worldwide title on Monday, finishing off the last two holes of his darkness-halted final round to win the US PGA Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament. The 48-year-old American closed with a six-foot birdie putt at the par-5 18th hole to complete a bogey-free final round of seven-under par 65 and conclude 72 holes on 19-under 268, defeating England’s Paul Casey by three strokes. It was the fifth career PGA victory at Pebble Beach for Mickelson, who matched the all-time record set by fellow American Mark O’Meara. He also became the oldest-ever PGA winner at the famed California coastal layout. “It has been a special week for me,” Mickelson said. “This is a special place for me. Every time I come here I have special feelings.” It’s the course where his grandfather worked as a caddie and where he began his pro career. — AFP

