Message of Islam from Oman exhibition kicks off in Nuremberg in Germany

Nuremberg: The Message of Islam from Oman exhibition was opened in Nuremberg, Germany today. The exhibition comes within the framework of the Sultanate’s keenness and commitment to promote a culture of religious tolerance, mutual understanding and peaceful coexistence among nations, cultures and peoples.

The exhibition was opened during a ceremony held under the auspices of Joachim Herrmann, Minister of Interior of the State of Bavaria and Dr Ulrich Maly, Mayor of Nuremberg. Present at the opening ceremony of the Message of Islam from Oman exhibition were Lyotha bint Sultan al Mughairi, Sultanate’s Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany, President of Oman-German Friendship

Association and Mohammed bin Said al-Ma’amari, Scientific Advisor at the Office of the Minister of Awqaf and Religious Affairs, Supervisor General of the Message of Islam from Oman exhibition. Joachim Herrmann, Bavarian Minister of Interior affirmed that the exhibition represents an important contribution to enhancing religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence in Germany.

Lyotha bint Sultan al Mughairi, Sultanate’s Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany said that the exhibition aims to expand the umbrella of values of tolerance, understanding and coexistence among peoples around the world through coordination with international organisations and religious centres concerned with disseminating moderate values and calling for peace and coexistence among peoples, cultures and religions.

The exhibition continues in the Natural History Museum in Nuremberg till the end of April 2019. The exhibition contains a rich programme of lectures, seminars and specialised workshops. Experts and scientists from various historic and religious disciplines take part in the exhibition. The exhibition highlights the Sultanate’s identity and civilisation via centuries. –ONA