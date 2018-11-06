Message from HM the Sultan to Jordan King

Amman: King Abdullah Ibn Al Hussain of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan received a written message from His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said on the brotherly relations between the two brotherly countries.

The message was delivered when the King received Yousef bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs.

During the audience, the Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs conveyed the greetings of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said to the King of Jordan along with his best wishes of good health welfare to him and the Jordanian brotherly people further progress and prosperity.

The Jordanian monarch requested the Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs to convey his greetings and best wishes of good health to H.M. the Sultan and the Omani people further progress growth.

During the audience, the King of Jordan stressed his proudness of the brotherly and historic relations between the two countries and the keenness to cement them to achieve the common interests of the two brotherly peoples and serve the issues of the Arab and Muslim Umma. He also stressed the need to maintain coordination and consultations between the two countries towards the different issues of mutual interest.

The audience also covered the Palestinian issue. The two sides stressed the need to re- launch peace negotiations between the Palestinians and Israelis on the base of two-states solution and the Arab Peace Initiative.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Advisor of the King of Jourdan, the Director of the King’s Office and the Sultanate’s accredited Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. –ONA