Mercury hits 50 in Oman

Muscat: The Oman Met Office station in Joba in Mahut recorded 50 degree Celsius from 2 pm till 4 pm. Bidiya was in the range of 49.9 degrees Celsius and Quriyat also topped the temperature at 50 but was only so for one hour. The weather condition was challenging for outdoor and oil field workers. Health experts urged the public to take precaution as they warned of dehydration while electricity authorities noted the need to be cautious with electrical appliances.

Al Wusta region had it tough overall but Dakhiliya also stayed around the same with Adam reaching 49 degree Celsius at its peak and Nizwa recorded 47 degree Celsius. The weather condition was made more difficult in Al Wusta with the wind in addition to the humidity ranging from just one to two percent making it very dry, according to Oman Met Office weather forecaster. And that has been because the wind has been blowing from the Rub al Khali, the Empty Quarter.

“Today has been windy with about 25 knots that also resulted in rising dust in the Sharqiya region,” added the weather forecaster. The rising dust was experienced in Al Wusta, Al Dahirah and Al Dhakhiliya.

The rising temperature has been the subject of discussion on social media. However, the coasts of the Arabian Sea has been pleasant with temperatures ranging in the 30s in areas like Ras al Hadd.

“The coastal areas of Oman are expected to be cooler today and this will be the case for tomorrow as well,” said the weather forecaster.

According to Oman Met office weather forecast, along the coastal area of Oman Sea, winds will be northerly to northeasterly light to moderate during day becoming southwesterly light to moderate at night and along the coastal area of Arabian Sea winds will be southwesterly moderate to fresh, while over rest of the Sultanate winds will be northwesterly light to moderate occasionally fresh.

The sea conditions have been tough along the coastal area of Arabian Sea with maximum wave height 4.0 meters and slight along rest of the coast with the maximum wave height of 1.25 meters changing to moderate from this morning.

The weather experts have cautioned on rough sea conditions in the Arabian Sea and visibility becoming moderate to poor over areas affected by dust rising winds.

Meanwhile, the weather in Dhofar is predicted to be partly cloudy to cloudy skies along coastal areas of the governorate and adjoining mountains with intermittent drizzle. Mainly clear skies over the rest of the Sultanate with chances of llow-levelclouds along coastal areas of Oman Sea. There are chances of dust rising winds over desert areas.