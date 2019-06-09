Mercury hits 45 mark

Muscat: The temperature has been on the high as many noticed during the Eid holidays and there is every chance that in many places in the Sultanate mercury could cross over 45 degree Celsius. But that did not stop the holidaymakers as Wadi Bani Khalid alone received a total of 8,552 visitors during Eid al Fitr Holidays.

According to Oman Met Office weather experts, the temperatures are above 40 and in some places above 45 degrees because of the westerly wind.

The westerly wind originates from the desert and especially during the day time, the temperature tends to rise. However, if the wind is originating from the coastal area, the air would have humidity content making all the difference in the level of the temperature.

Wilayats Fahud and Rustaq recorded 46 degree Celsius. Ibri, Nizwa, Adam, Mudhaibi and Ibra touched 45 degree Celsius while Al Amerat, Samail, Bahla and Sur bordered at 44 degrees. Saiq, Masirah, Marmul, Al Halaniyat, Thumrait and Salalah ranged in the 30s.

The weather forecast reported on chances of convective clouds development with isolated rain over al Hajar Mountains and adjoining willayats towards the afternoon. There are also chances of blowing dust over al Buraimi governorate towards evening till June 11th. There are also chances of early morning low-level clouds along with the coastal areas of Dohfar governorate forecast for the week.

Along with the coastal areas of Oman Sea, wind is forecast to be northeasterly light to moderate during the day, becoming variable light at night and southerly to southwesterly moderate to fresh along the coastal areas of Arabian and southerly while it will be northwesterly light to moderate occasionally fresh over rest of the Sultanate.

The coast along the Arabian Sea is expected to be moderate with a maximum wave height of 2.0 meters and slight along the rest of the coast with maximum wave height 1.0 meter.

Arabian Sea indicators

Meanwhile, the social media has been keenly following on the Arabian Sea where there have been reports on few indications where a system could be developed.

The National Centre for Early Warning of Multiple Hazards in its statement said the centre continues to monitor the situation on the Arabian Sea. When asked, the weather expert at Met Office explained while the development is being monitored it would take about 24 hours to determine the real situation.

“There are some cloud formations but right now it is too early to determine. However, the movement is northerly and toward the coastal areas of west of India and Pakistan without any indication toward the Sultanate. Everything depends on the wind speed around the centre of any system,” the weather expert explained.