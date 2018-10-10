Meeting discusses burden of tobacco

Muscat: A meeting on the studies of the economic burden of tobacco on the Omani Society or national economy was held on Wednesday in the presence of Dr Said bin Harib al Lamki, Director-General of Primary Health Care and member of the Executive Board of the Gulf Health Council. Dr Sophia Delipalla, an expert in the economics of tobacco from the University of Macedonia in Greece along with the members of the National Tobacco Control Committee and Gulf Health Council took part.

