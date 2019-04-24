Meethaq hosts chairman of Al Jarwani Group at Majlis Meethaq

MUSCAT: Meethaq, the pioneer of Islamic banking in Oman from Bank Muscat, in line with the bank’s vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to the nation’s rapid growth and development, hosted Mahmood al Jarwani, Chairman of Al Jarwani Group, at its Majlis Meethaq event.

The Majlis, which was held at the Bank Muscat Head Office, was attended by Shaikh Waleed K al Hashar, Chief Executive Officer, and members of the management team as well as a number of prominent citizens and entrepreneurs.

The Majlis Meethaq forum is a unique initiative aimed at presenting successful role models and highlighting their achievements to motivate and inspire citizens, especially the youth, to attain success in life. The social forum hosts well-known economic, social, religious or cultural personalities from different walks of life to share inspirational aspects of their life and career.

Mahmood al Jarwani focused on his career and personal life as well as his views and perspective on important socio-economic issues. He spoke about the opportunities and challenges that he faced in his personal life and career, which has seen him hold important positions of responsibility at government institutions in the past.

He mentioned how he was influenced by his father throughout his life, especially when it came to running businesses successfully. He focused on the importance of setting up enterprises in different economic sectors so as to contribute to the nation’s progress and development.

