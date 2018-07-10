Meethaq honours Athan social media contest winners

MUSCAT: Meethaq, the pioneer of Islamic banking in Oman from Bank Muscat, in line with the vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to partnership in promoting excellence in all arenas, hosted a ceremony to felicitate the winners of Meethaq Athan social media competition held during Ramadhan. The Instagram competition winners also attended a workshop at Bank Muscat head office under the guidance of Shaikh Talib al Qanubi, Imam and preacher at Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque to develop their skills for Athan (call to prayer at Masjids).

The winners included six Meethaq social media followers. The workshop provided guidance for Athan performers on sound modulation, breath control and other aspects to maintain clarity in Athan call to prayer at masjids.

The workshop helped the winners to gain valuable insights as each participant was given individual training to improve their Athan performance. Shaikh Talib al Qanubi started recording on Oman Radio at the age of 17 and has participated across the world as Oman’s representative in recitation of the Holy Quran.

The second edition of the contest by Meethaq required participants to submit video clips of their Athan performance. The competition had two categories in the age group of 5 to 18 years.

Sulaiman al Harthy, Deputy Chief Executive Officer – Islamic Banking, said: “Coinciding with the Holy Month of Ramadhan, the Meethaq Athan competition provided a unique opportunity for young participants to demonstrate their skills in Athan performance. The first of-its-kind initiative was aimed at encouraging excellence in religious performance by children and youth. The Meethaq gesture comes as part of Bank Muscat social responsibility initiatives, reiterating the commitment to encourage and promote excellence in all fields contributing to the country’s progress and development.”

