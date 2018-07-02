Meethaq concludes ‘Little Investor’ programme

MUSCAT: Meethaq, the pioneer of Islamic banking in Oman from Bank Muscat, in step with the bank’s vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to promoting sustainable development, successfully concluded the 2018 ‘Little Investor’ programme for school students all governorates in the Sultanate. With the conclusion of the programme, a total of over 10,500 students have been trained in financial literacy across the Sultanate.

The ‘Little Investor’ financial literacy programme succeeded in organising over 370 session covering over 130 schools, with the contribution of over 170 teachers and the participation of over 140 volunteers. Targeting school students, the ‘Little Investor’ financial literacy programme was launched last year by Meethaq, in association with the Ministry of Education and Injaz Oman. The programme aimed at developing a healthy savings habit as well as entrepreneurial skills from an early age, which was notably recognised after the completion of the programme.

The ‘Little Investor’ programme is a core component of the Imprints CSR initiative launched by the bank. Reaching out to the nation against the backdrop of prevailing economic and social situation, the Imprints initiative seeks to unite people in making a difference in reciprocating to what the country has given them. The four pillars of the Imprints initiative are focused on programmes to inculcate financial literacy, promote sustainable tourism, sustain green environment and encourage enriched lifestyle. Injaz Oman is a not-for-profit organisation focused on enhancing the skills of youth for participation in the economy by bridging the gap between knowledge acquired through education and skills required for the job market.

