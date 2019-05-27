MEDRC announces $120,000 worth water research projects

Business Reporter –

MUSCAT, MAY 27 –

The Middle East Desalination Research Center (MEDRC), based in Muscat, has named the latest recipients of its Innovation Initiative grant awards, designed to support impactful projects in the water sectors of Palestine and Jordan with small research grants or seed funding to help develop big ideas.

This is the second batch of awards granted by MEDRC and brings the total number of water research projects funded to date under the initiative, to seventeen. Facilitated through funding provided by the government of the Netherlands, the Innovation Initiative provides funding ranging from $3,000 to $5,000 per project and will have awarded a total of $120,000 by the end of this year.

The Innovation Initiative award funds are specifically for special projects of resident-nationals, working on issues directly affecting the water security of Palestine and Jordan. These projects look to help extend the impact of the research conducted by MEDRC Master’s Research Fellows, by helping to move their work from the laboratory into the field where theories can be tested and practical solutions to water problems can be found.

From the organisation’s headquarters in Al Hail, Muscat, MEDRC implements a university capacity building programme that is a long term, demand driven programme of activities designed to maximise the capacity of in country water researchers in Palestine and Jordan. Delivered in collaboration and in support of local partners the programme contributes to the sustainable development of the Palestinian and Jordanian water sectors. It includes awards for graduate student fellowships, targeted research projects, and strategic equipment funding.

MEDRC will select its next and final batch of awards from July 2019.

Related