Media ties with China to be enhanced

MUSCAT: Dr Abdullah bin Nasser al Harrasi, Chairman of the Public Authority for Radio and Television (PART), met in his office on Sunday with Guo Weimin, Vice Minister of the State Council Information Office of China. They reviewed the existing cooperation between PART and Chinese media institutions, besides discussing opportunities of expanding cooperation through exchange of media expertise, training and technology. The meeting also reviewed the development of the Omani media, represented by the Sultanate’s radio and TV, pointing out its expansion to nine radio and TV channels. Guo Weimin commended the deep Oman-China relations. He underlined the wise policies being pursued by the Sultanate, which has made it an oasis of security, stability and a global school of peace. Meanwhile, Ali bin Khalfan al Jabri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Information, received the delegation from China headed by Guo Weimin. — ONA

Related