MEDC signs contract for new transformer station

During the meeting of the Internal Tenders Committee, Muscat Electricity Distribution Company (MEDC), a member of Nama Group, signed a contract with a value of RO 1.7 million to construct an electrical transformer station for the Police Hospital in Irfan city in Muscat Governorate. The contract was signed by Eng Abdullah bin Saeed al Badri, CEO of Muscat Electricity Distribution Company.
The contract provides for the construction of an electrical transformer station for the buildings of the Royal Oman Police Hospital in Al Irfan City, with a capacity of 3×20 MVA and a voltage of 33/11 KV.
This step comes in line with the company’s continuous efforts to develop and operate a safe network in the Governorate of Muscat in line with the capital region’s urban and economic development.
MEDC has invested in the establishment of three new primary stations offering 117 MVA of new capacity, while raising the total installed capacity to 6,029.5 MVA via 170 stations.

