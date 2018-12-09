MCBS, Oman Airport officials meet to increase collaborative efforts

MUSCAT, DEC 9 – The Aviation faculty of the Modern College of Business and Science (MCBS) hosted David Wilson, Oman Airports’ Chief Operating Officer. The goal of the meeting was to discuss the scope of furthering the collaborative relationship between the two entities in guiding the civil aviation sector’s growth while simultaneously maximising Omani participation in those efforts.

The senior officials attended the event on behalf of the Modern College of Business and Science included Dr Ahmed al Numani, the Dean; Dr Abood al Sawafi, Special Adviser; Dr Ana Stakic, Associate Dean of Research; Dr Hesham Magd, Department Head of Business and Economics; and Dr Dan Wong, Department Deputy Head of Transport & Logistics. The discussion took place along with the Aviation faculty and Oman Airport’s Wilson on how MCBS’ aviation-related academic and vocational programmes, including the IATA Authorised Training Centre and BTEC programmes, can enhance the existing pipeline for younger Omanis to support the further development of Oman’s civil aviation industry.

Manish Yadav, an MCBS Aviation lecturer, noted that Wilson agreed that an integrated learning approach along with the acquisition of knowledge enhances skills and is essential to support the development of the civil aviation sector. He believes it to be one of the key pillars towards the long-term development of a highly diversified national economy benefitting the Omani people.