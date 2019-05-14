Mazaya Holding launches ‘Mazaya Residence’ Ramadhan offer in Muscat

MUSCAT: Al Mazaya Holding has launched a Ramadhan promotional campaign for its Mazaya Residence, the company’s flagship project in the Sultanate of Oman and one of the top integrated developments located in Al Seeb, Al Mawaleh Area, Muscat.

The flagship project, in the heart of Omani capital, fulfils all housing requirements of Omani citizens in particular, and Gulf nationals in general, by offering different types of apartments with diverse space and design options that meet the needs of big and small families alike, and simultaneously stands out as an attractive opportunity for investors looking for significant return on investment.

The Ramadhan promotion features huge discounts on unit value, starting from RO 42,900, in addition to easy payment plans addressing the needs of various segments of Omani society and coupons with a 30 per cent discount from Home Centre on all furnishing purchases.

On top of that buyers during the Holy Month of Ramadhan can avail a flexible payment plan of a 40 per cent down-payment and 60 per cent instalments until the end of 2020. Over and above, the company guarantees every buyer a brand new car during the Holy Month. The marketing campaign follows the completion of the project’s Phase I, which is now ready for handover to its new owners.

Mazaya Residence is a modern lifestyle project catering to the needs of all segments of Omani and Gulf society. Strategically located near the new Seeb Airport, the project offers multiple types of apartments with different spaces and design options that fulfil the needs of Omani and Gulf families for suitable housing that matches the lifestyle of Omani and Gulf families on the one hand and offers investment opportunities with good returns on the other hand.

The project’s Phase I sprawls over 6,614 square metres and consists of 120 apartments in different spaces in addition to 28 shops. Through this leading development, Mazaya Holding provides a modern and integrated lifestyle project that is suitable for all segments of society. The best design criteria has been followed in terms of optimum utilisation of spaces. The project features diverse amenities and services, including swimming pools, tennis courts, fully equipped health clubs for both genders, kids’ play areas, round-the-clock CCTV monitoring, cleaning and maintenance services, and underground parking facilities.

Jasim al Hadrami, Company Representative in Oman, underlined the importance of the Ramadhan Promotion and the incentives it provides for those wishing to own apartments in one of the most vibrant areas of Muscat.

“Al Mazaya Holding trusts that the promotion will fulfil the needs of Omani and Gulf citizens seeking appropriate homeownership and investment opportunities in the real estate sector.” On the project’s sales volume, Al Hadrami explains, “Up to 60 per cent of the project’s Phase I has been sold out, which equals to 89 units out of 149 apartments of multiple styles and different spaces and these units have been handed over to their new owners.”

“We welcome all visitors to the project site where we are displaying a fully-furnished model apartment to give our customers a firsthand experience of the project’s units and the quality of construction and finishing material used.”

