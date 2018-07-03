Maritime ties with Pakistan discussed

MUSCAT: Commodore Said bin Abdullah al Saedi, Acting Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), received at the RNO Commander’s office in Muaskar Al Murtafa on Tuesday Commodore Abdulmunib Mohammed Haneef, Head of the Pakistani Maritime Information Coordination Centre delegation, currently visiting the Sultanate. The meeting exchanged cordial conversations and discussed viewpoints on matters related to the maritime areas between the two friendly countries. The meeting was attended by Commodore Khamis bin Salim al Jabri, Director-General of Operations, and plans at RNO Command, Military Attaché at the Pakistani Embassy in Muscat and a number of senior RNO Officers. — ONA

