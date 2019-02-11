Marhoon Meets Estonian PM

Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service, met Juri Ratas, Prime Minister of Estonia, on the sidelines of the seventh session of the World Government Summit, in Dubai on Monday. The Estonian PM expressed his utmost appreciation for the Sultanate’s regional and international position, as well as the wise policy and approach of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. He also expressed his satisfaction with the bilateral relations in various fields, especially in trade and economy.

The Civil Service Minister praised the progress achieved by Estonia in various fields, especially in technology. The meeting was attended by Dr Hamad bin Hammad al Ghafri, Adviser to the Ministry of Civil Service, Sayyid Zaki bin Hilal al Busaidi, Executive Director of the Institute of Public Administration, and Moosa bin Al Saqr al Kharousi, Assistant Head of the Minister’s Office. The three-day World Government Summit 2019 runs until February 12 in Dubai. The event has convened more than 4,000 participants from 140 countries, including heads of state and governments, as well as top-tier representatives of 30 international organisations. — ONA