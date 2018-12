Muscat: “Oman in the Historical and International Maps” exhibition kicked off at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre on Monday. The expo was inaugurated by Shaikh Abdullah bin Mohammed al Salmi, Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs, in the presence of Sayyid Saud bin Hilal al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Muscat, ministers, under-secretaries and senior officials.

The minister and attendees toured the exhibition, which was organised by the Governorate of Muscat, represented by the Wali of Muscat Office. It included more than 90 maps displayed in an innovative and attractive manner. The minister and the attendees were briefed by Dr Mohammed bin Hamad al Shueili, researcher and academic in history.

Shaikh Mohammed bin Humaid al Ghabshi, Deputy Governor of Muscat, Supervisor General of the Exhibition, said: “Maps are one of the most important means of understanding the past, preserving rights and reading history. The exhibition presents these documents as witness to the depth of Omani history and its impact on the events over this geographical entity through the ages and times.”

Dr Al Shueili said that Oman has received the attention of travellers, geographers and historians. Many travellers visited Oman and learnt about geography and nature. The exhibition includes about 90 maps that highlight many aspects of the glorious history of Oman, from ancient time to the present time, as well the borders and the size of Oman across different periods. It also helps to know the area of Oman in Islamic sources.

The maps are mostly from eight countries — the Sultanate, Britain, France, the United States of America, Portugal, the Netherlands, Italy and Japan. The exhibition was organised by several governmental institutions including the National Records and Archives Authority, the National Survey Authority, the National Museum, the Omani French Museum and the Armed Forces Museum.

