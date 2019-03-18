Manuscripts exhibition highlights heritage, culture

Muscat: A manuscripts exhibition was opened at Museum of Sayyid Faisal bin Ali al Said in the Ministry of Heritage and Culture on Monday. The one-year exhibition is organized by the ministry. It will travel in the coming months to Al Dakhiliyah and Dhofar. The exhibition was opened by His Highness Sayyid Fatik bin Fahr al Said, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Heritage and Culture. The exhibition comes to honour and commemorate the efforts of the late Sayyid Faisal bin Ali al Said to preserve and disseminate the Omani intellectual heritage.

The exhibition hosts 15 manuscripts, in cooperation with Memory of Oman and the House of Restoration with the aim of involving interested entities in manuscripts to highlight the Omani heritage. The exhibition is held with the support of Occidental Oman as part of the partnership agreement signed with the ministry. Part of the exhibition will be dedicated to children to give them the necessary knowledge of the scientific intellectual legacy left by the ancestors in various sciences. — ONA