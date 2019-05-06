Man sentenced to 3 years in jail for labour law violations in Salalah

Salalah: The primary court in Salalah sentenced an Omani citizen to 3 years in jail and a fine of RO 139,000 after he was found guilty of violating the provisions governing expatriate labour force in the private sector.

As per the details, the Directorate-General of Manpower in Dhofar Governorate earlier referred 5 citizens to the Public Prosecution in Salalah after it had been ascertained that each one of them owned more than 100 commercial registers with a total number of 2,816 expat workers of whom 1,560 workers carry expired resident cards and have no work address.