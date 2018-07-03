Man held for opening fire in public place

MUSCAT: An Omani national was arrested by the Royal Oman Police (ROP) for opening fire behind a group of citizens who were praying at a place of worship. Sharing a video clip of the incident, the ROP said, “the citizen suspect was arrested and will be referred to judicial custody after completing the legal procedures”. In the video clip, the citizen in Omani national dress can be seen walking toward the group and them and opening fire behind the worshippers.

