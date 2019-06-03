Local Main 

Man arrested for possession of drugs

Muscat: The Directorate-General for Combating Drugs and Psychotropic Substances arrested one person for possession of drugs.  According to ROP “The Department of Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances at the Police Command in the Governorate of Al Buraimi, and in cooperation with customs officers at Wadi Al-Jizi port, arrested a person on charges of possession and abuse of narcotics.”

The defendant has been referred to Public Prosecutions to take necessary legal action.

