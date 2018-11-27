Local Main 

Major drug trafficking attempt foiled at Muscat Airport

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Department of Drug Control at Muscat International Airport, in cooperation with the Airport Customs Department, arrested a person of Asian nationality on charges of possession of narcotics for trafficking.

The agency also seized 66 plastic boxes that contained the marijuana drug and initiated the legal proceedings.

More
The police has urged all citizens and residents to cooperate in combating the drug trafficking problem and inform about any suspicious activities by the drug smugglers by calling 9119 or the toll free number 1444 of the narcotics department.

 

You May Also Like

Winds lash Muscat, rains in wilayats

Oman Observer Comments Off on Winds lash Muscat, rains in wilayats

Fencing work in progress on expressway

Oman Observer Comments Off on Fencing work in progress on expressway

Fahd, Indian minister discuss relations

Oman Observer Comments Off on Fahd, Indian minister discuss relations