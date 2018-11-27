Major drug trafficking attempt foiled at Muscat Airport

Muscat: The Department of Drug Control at Muscat International Airport, in cooperation with the Airport Customs Department, arrested a person of Asian nationality on charges of possession of narcotics for trafficking.

The agency also seized 66 plastic boxes that contained the marijuana drug and initiated the legal proceedings.

The police has urged all citizens and residents to cooperate in combating the drug trafficking problem and inform about any suspicious activities by the drug smugglers by calling 9119 or the toll free number 1444 of the narcotics department.