Majlis Ash’shura session on Nov 12 to discuss draft tax law

Muscat: Majlis Ash’shura will hold its session on November 12. Shaikh Ali bin Nasser al Mahrouqi, Secretary-General of Majlis Ash’shura said in a statement that the Majlis will discuss the articles that the State Council decided to add to the draft tax law on selective goods, ahead for discussing them during the joint session of Majlis Ash’shura and the State Council, as per to the royal directives of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. He added that the session will be held on November 12 and will discuss the proposal of the Services and Social Development Committee on the agreement on cooperation in the field of maritime transport between the Government of the Sultanate and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He further said that the Majlis will discuss the action plans of the eight standing committees for the fourth annual sitting in accordance with article (71) of the internal regulations. He added that the members will also be briefed on the draft state general budget for the fiscal year 2019. He added that the members will be informed of a number of agreements referred to it, including the agreement of cooperation in the field of maritime transport and ports between the government of the Sultanate and the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco, the agreement on air transport between the Sultanate and the Republic of Malta and air services agreement between the Government of the Sultanate and the Government of the Republic of Kenya. — ONA