Majlis Ash’shura elections discussed

MUSCAT: Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior, on Thursday met with Dr Khalifa bin Mohammed al Hadhrami, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court, Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Majlis Ash’shura 9th term elections and members of the committee in the presence of Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidy, Chairman of the Elections’ Main Committee.

The Minister of Interior praised their role and their supervisory functions, stressing the support of the ministry in facilitating the work during the elections.

The Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Majlis Ash’shura elections thanked and appreciated the minister for his support to the Committee and his continuous follow-up of the work.

This meeting is part of the ongoing preparations by the Ministry of Interior, the Higher Committee and other working committees for the Majlis Ash’shura 9th term elections. — ONA

