Majan University College faculty presents paper in Singapore

MUSCAT: Dr Iain McGee, Head of the Faculty of English Language Studies at Majan University College, recently presented a paper entitled ‘Teaching Paragraphing: An Alternative Approach for the Disillusioned’ at the 53rd RELC International Conference in Singapore, March 12-14, 2018.

The title of the conference was 50 Years of English Language Teaching and Assessment — Reflections, Insights and Possibilities. The event was a special one for the Regional Language Centre (RELC) of the Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organization (Seameo), which was established in 1968 and celebrated its 50th anniversary this year.

The conference attracted speakers from around the world, and the presentations sought to make meaningful contributions to the theme of the conference.

Dr McGee’s paper built on his recently published book ‘Understanding the Paragraph and Paragraphing’ (Equinox, 2018). In his talk he put forward an alternative approach to current dominant paradigms used in the teaching of argumentative essay writing, noting the advantages of this new strategy. Majan University College supports its faculty members in presenting their research at respected conferences around the world in order to further develop its reputation as a research-active college.

Share on: WhatsApp