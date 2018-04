Muscat April 15 – The construction work on the museum in Madha has now entered in its final stages and is scheduled to be opened in May this year at cost of RO300,000. Built with support from the Ministry of Heritage and Culture (MHC), this is the second most expensive project after the old fort museum that cost RO400,000 and the recent renovation of the Bait Al Ghasham museum.

Like this: Like Loading...