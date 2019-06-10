Madayn to develop policy on social responsibility

Muscat, june 10 – The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) organised yesterday a workshop on Madayn’s social responsibility policy development project. The workshop was attended by CEOs and general managers of companies and factories based in Al Rusayl Industrial City, Samayil Industrial City and Knowledge Oasis Muscat. The event is a continuation of the efforts made by Madayn to support social responsibility and community development.

Madayn’s project of developing social responsibility policy aims at organising all of Madayn’s social practices within a specialised and unified pattern.

The workshop outlined a brief about the project, its objectives, the work plan, in addition to an elaboration on the concepts of sustainability, social development, and social responsibility policy which will be adopted by Madayn. Besides, the workshop presented samples from several countries and discussed the current challenges facing sustainability and corporate social responsibility. Moreover, discussion took place on priority projects to be adopted by Madayn in cooperation with the companies and factories based in Madayn’s industrial cities.

Madayn has signed an MoU with Destination Sustainability Company, a local consultancy firm, to prepare a study on Madayn’s social responsibility and develop a clear policy of social responsibility for the companies and factories at the industrial cities. Development of the work plan and its requirements has been completed. Concerned parties at Madayn have already been involved, and work is under way to approach external parties including decision-makers in the industrial sector represented by the companies and factories in the industrial cities to take part in the strategy.

Related