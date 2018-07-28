Lulu opens new outlet in Ibri Bawadi Mall

MUSCAT: Lulu Group opened the doors of its newest hypermarket at Ibri Bawadi Mall on July 25. The inauguration of the 21st outlet in Oman was held under the auspices of Dr Khalaf bin Salim al Ishaqi, Wali of Ibri, Al Dhahirah Governorate, Wilayat of Ibri in the presence of senior government officials in the Sultanate.

The launch of the latest hypermarket underlines the group’s progressive growth in the Sultanate. The store is spread over an area of about 75,000 square feet and situated in a prime location of Ibri. Like every other store, the new one showcases a fresh food section consisting of a wide assortment of fruits, vegetables, dairy products, poultry, meat and fish and a hot food and bakery section. There is also a huge area dedicated to department store, which includes garments, electronics, IT products, stationery, and home appliances. There is also plenty to choose from the huge collection of latest electronics and IT gadgets at never-before prices. The store has also introduced inaugural offers and deals for a range of products at attractive prices.

Speaking after the inauguration, Yusuffali MA, Managing Director, stated “We are happy to unveil our latest project in Oman for the convenience of residents in Ibri. The opening of the new store is indeed a moment of great pride and joy. We plan to open more Lulu stores in the interior regions in the coming days as we believe that every customer has the right to enjoy an affordable shopping experience. The hypermarket will also offer the much-needed source of employment to nationals. Lulu group has always been firm in its commitment to boost national talent and empower nationals wherever we operate. We believe that having a strong national workforce is vital to our long-term success as it helps in further boosting the economy. We plan to integrate more nationals into our workforce and generate more job opportunities for them in the future,” he added.

Commenting on the new hypermarket, Ananth A V, Director — Oman, Sri Lanka and India of Lulu Group, said, “Through our latest project, we are pleased to embark on a new journey to reach customers in every area of the Sultanate. The Ibri store will provide incredible offers on a range of products, thus enabling the residents to save a lot of money.”

