Low visibility expected over next two days: Met

Muscat: Oman Meteorology has predicted the possibility of low visibility due to strong dust storms over the next two days.

“The southern winds will continue during until evening and then gradually change to northwesterly during the night over the next two days with the possibility of increasing dust storms and low visibility,” it said in a statement.

The wind speed ranges between 20-30 knots (active) during the evening and tomorrow and between 15-20 knots (moderate to active) on Sunday.

“The weather will be partly cloudy over the coastal areas of the Sea of Oman with opportunities for light rain scattered and generally clear to the rest of the Sultanate with the possibility of sand storms from the desert in the open areas in various governorates,” the report added.

Temperatures are expected to drop significantly in the mountain and desert areas.

The temperature in Muscat to 25/19 degrees Celsius and Salalah 26/23 degrees Celsius. The Thumrait will have the highest temperature of 30 degrees and Jebel Shams the lowest.