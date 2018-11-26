Low pressure system likely to bring more rains

Lakshmi Kothaneth –

Muscat, Nov 26 –

The areas around Al Hajar mountains, which are under the influence of the trough from North West, could see some rains.

The Met Office terms it ‘local rains’ because of the airlifting process of the mountains. But not much rain is expected in the coastal areas.

Dhofar and Al Wusta might experience advection clouds, resulting in a bit of showers. “The region might receive light to moderate rain in the coastal areas on Tuesday.”

The north-westerly wind that follows after the trough can be a bit cold, said the weather expert.

According to the Met Office, two low pressure formations are having an impact on the northern and southern parts of Oman.

The governorates of Musandam and North Al Batinah have been under the influence of a trough coming from North West direction, while the southern part — Dhofar and some parts of Al Wusta — are under the influence of a low pressure formed at the south of the Arabian Sea.

In Muscat, it has been cool and cloudy on Monday. Same conditions might prevail on Tuesday as well.

