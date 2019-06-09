Main 

Low pressure area observed in the Arabian Sea

Muscat: The National Centre for Early Warning of Multiple Hazards in its statement said the low-pressure area has been observed over the southeastern Arabian Sea.

The social media has been keenly following on the Arabian Sea where there have been reports on few indications where a system could be developed.

When asked earlier, the weather expert at Met Office had explained while the development is being monitored it would take about 24 hours to determine the real situation.

“There are some cloud formations.  However, the movement is northerly and toward the coastal areas of west of India and Pakistan without any indication toward the Sultanate.  Everything depends on the wind speed around the centre of any system,” the weather expert explained.

For now, the team is monitoring and waiting for any further development.

