London introduces world’s first ultra low emission zone

LONDON: Britain’s capital began charging drivers of high-pollution vehicles to enter a new “ultra-low emission zone” in cental London on Monday.

Drivers of affected cars, motorcycles, trucks and buses must pay a daily charge of 12.5 pounds ($16) to enter the new zone, in addition to a central London congestion charge of 11.5 pounds per day for all vehicles.

The new charge applies mostly to older or diesel-powered vehicles, with some heavier trucks and buses required to pay 100 pounds per day.

“A world first today — our Ultra Low Emission Zone is now in effect in central London, making our air safer for everyone,” London mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted.

“This world-leading scheme is just one of the bold changes we’re making to tackle toxic air,” Khan said.

“Air pollution has the biggest impact on the poorest Londoners, who own the fewest cars,” he added.

Stephen Holgate, an expert in air quality and health at the Royal College of Physicians, backed the change.

“This radical move will drive down road traffic and improve air quality for some of the thousands of Londoners who spend their day to day lives breathing polluted air,” Holgate said in a statement.

“Breathing polluted air has devastating consequences, although they might not be obvious straight away,” he said. — DPA

