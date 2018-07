MUSCAT: The State Council and Majlis Ash’shura held a joint session on Thursday for the third annual sitting of the sixth-term under the chairmanship of Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri.

The meeting emphasised the need for the establishment of state institutions and law, and saw extensive discussions of articles between two councils on the draft ‘Living Aquatic Wealth’ Law, with a view to referring it to His Majesty.

Chairman of the State Council said that the Council and Majlis Ash’shura studied the draft law and agreed on many articles. They differed on articles 16, 26, 32, 34 and 56 in addition to the new article which was proposed by Majlis Ash’shura.

The 6 articles of difference will be finalized during this session as per the rules and regulations agreed upon at the previous joint sessions.

Members of State Council and Majlis Ash’shura discussed the articles of difference between the two councils about the draft

law.

They stressed the importance of reconciliation about them to serve public interest and enhance the fisheries sector’s contribution to the growth of the national economy. — ONA

