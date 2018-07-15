Lecture on protecting vital facilities

Al Buraimi Police Command organised an awareness lecture on the protection of vital facilities and entities. Brigadier General Mohammed bin Khalfan al Dughaishi, Chief of Buraimi Police Command, and officers of the police stations and departments attended the programme. The attendees were lectured on facilities safety and security, best practices and protection of vital facilities, in addition to the latest security devices and methods used in protecting them. The lecturer highlighted the importance of conducting security emergency plans and significance of entities development.

Related