Lecture on higher education held

MUSCAT: Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed al Sarmi, Under-Secretary, Ministry of Higher Education, on Thursday, delivered a lecture titled ‘Tariff Reflected on Cost and Energy Efficiency’ along with Mohamed al Ghaithi, Acting Director of the Department of Subscriber Affairs and the Director of the Solar Energy Initiative in the Electricity Regulatory Authority.

Dr Rawya bint Saud al Busaidiyah, Minister of Education, was also present during the occasion.

The presentation was held in the presence of directors of the Ministry of Higher Education.

The lecture comes within the framework of awareness raised by the Electricity Regulatory Authority along with experts and representatives of universities and private colleges.

The presentation dealt with the organisational structure of the electricity sector in the Sultanate, starting from dependence, organisation and companies operating in the field of electricity and electric tariff and types, and the definition of tariff reflected in the cost and its role in stimulating the rational consumption of electricity.

