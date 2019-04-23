League leaders Dhofar aim to get closer to title

MUSCAT, April 23League leaders Dhofar will take on Al Nahdha in a thriller in the 21st round of the Omantel League. The match will kick off at 8:05 pm at Al Buraimi Sports Complex today. The HM Cup champions Sur will meet Mirbat at the former’s home ground at Sur Sports Complex. The match will begin at 5:50 pm. The tenth placed Al Rustaq will face Oman Club at Seeb Stadium. The match will start at 8:05 pm. On Thursday, the matches of the top domestic league will be continued by having four matches. Al Oruba will travel to North Al Batinah Governorate to meet Majees at Sohar Sports Complex while Al Suwaiq and Saham will be at the same venue.

The second placed Al Nasr will take on Muscat at Salalah Sports Complex while Seeb stadium will host Al Shabab and Sohar match. Ten-times champion Dhofar will look to annex the title prior to the end of the sixth round of the league. The Salalah giant is ahead in the second place by 16 points. All indications point towards the fact that Dhofar will expectedly assure themselves of Omantel League title from this round especially in case of Al Nasr struggling to win their match against Muscat on Thursday. The gap between the leaders and second placed is 16 points. Dhofar will look also to end their campaign at Omantel league without suffering any defeat and register a record on that.

On the other hand, the host team, Al Nahdha will try to capture three points and reduce the gap with the second placed as they posses 34 points from 20 matches. Also, Al Nahdha players will focus and try to redeem themselves after their defeat in the last game against Muscat in the previous round and back to the winning path. The HM Cup winner Sur will be equipped in this round as they will play at home with a big fan support against Mirbat. The HM Cup suffered a 4-1 shock defeat from Saham in the last round after winning the coveted title. Mohammed al Oraimi’s battalion are ready for this match as all the players are aware that losing any more points will drop Sur to the relegation. Sur have 16 points and are placed at the 13th place.

After their victory against Mirbat in the last round and breaking the stretch of drawn results, Al Rustaq will seek to grab the winning points against Oman club. Victory for Al Rustaq means that they will settle at the safe zone and be temporarily away from danger area. Oman Club, on the other side, will enter this match to raise their kitty to 24 points and start positioning away from relegation zone. Oman club are on the right track as they registered a 1-0 win over Majees in the last round and another victory will reduce the points gap between them and Al Rustaq and help them stay slightly away from the last three teams from the bottom of table.

