‘Le Soiree,’ cocktail party at French Embassy

The French Ambassador to Oman, HE Renaud Salins hosted a Cocktail Party for invited dignitaries from the Governmental, Business, Financial, Entrepreneurial, Education and Diplomatic sectors, at his residency, at the French Embassy last night. It was a function that included the Official Opening of French Week, and the Ambassador praised the many sponsors and participants of this, the second annual event of its kind, for their energy and enthusiasm, and invited his guests to enjoy an evening of food and entertainment in the finest French traditions, in celebration of the even closer relationship between the two nations.

Captains of industry mingled freely with educators, diplomats with journalists, bankers and financiers with architects, and entertainers with hospitality management, exchanging polite conversation, business cards, phone numbers and contact details, and there is no doubt either that some business was done. Entertainment came in the form of the current French rage, Antoine Barreau, more readily known as Igit. Ironically, a chef in a small French Brasserie, he achieved fame appearing as a late blooming, gravel voiced, blues singing, guitar-playing, 30 year-old, on the French version of ‘The Voice,’ and hasn’t looked back. He was cool, yet energetic, and definitely has that, je ne sais quoi.

It was that kind of evening, relaxed, informal with the exception of the opening speech by Ambassador Salins, and definitely a gourmet’s delight. A Marseille seafood soup, a Bouillabaisse lived up to its reputation boasting a wonderful Provencal inspired base, while an entrée of a pastry on white rice, with seafood chunks, mussels, and a wonderfully rich sauce was superbe. A veal dish, maybe a potted veal tongue, was widely seen as the piece de resistance, and of course the Profiteroles were mourir pour, or, to die for.

These were just a few of the traditional gastronomic delights on show, but offer an idea of the quality and stature of the event. Each food speciality was dispensed from a market stall of a typically French traditional design, and each signature dish provided by a different major hotel in the city. The French Week Event Manager, Henri de Montmarin explained that, “The week has been very active so far, but there is so much still to come, with too many highlights to mention so far, but looking ahead, for the interest of the wider community, I’m sure that the ‘Osmotheque and Amouage’ event at the Crown Plaza Qurum, on Thursday, early evening, will be enchanting.”

The French Week website www.frenchweekinoman.com/ has the details of future events