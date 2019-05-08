Law on banning chemical weapons

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on Wednesday issued five Royal Decrees.

Royal Decree No 38/2019 establishes Oman Credit and Financial Information Centre and promulgates its by-law.

Article 1 of the Royal Decree stipulates that a centre to be named Oman Credit and Financial Information Centre shall be established and affiliated to the Central Bank of Oman, and that the centre shall be governed by the by-law attached to this Decree.

Article 2 states that Oman Credit and Financial Information Centre shall enjoy a legal identity and financial and administrative autonomy while performing its tasks.

Article 3 states that all the assets, data and their systems — at the Banking Credit Information Statistics Department of Central Bank of Oman — shall be transferred to Oman Credit and Financial Information Centre.

Article 4 instructs the Board of Governors of the Central Bank of Oman to issue the regulations and decisions necessary for the enforcement of provisions of this Decree and its attached by-law. Till such a time, the regulations and decisions being implemented at the Central Bank of Oman shall continue to be enforced where no specific text of this Decree or its attached bylaw exists, and without prejudice to their provisions.

Article 5 cancels all that contradicts this Decree or its attached by-law or contravenes their provisions.

Royal Decree No 39/2019 promulgates the system (by-law) on implementing the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction.

Article 1 states that the by-law attached to this Decree shall apply to the Chemical Weapons Convention (that bans developing, the production, stockpiling and use of chemical weapons and requires their destruction).

Article 2 states that the Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs shall issue the decisions necessary for the implementation of the provisions of the system (by-law) attached to this Royal Decree.

Article 3 cancels Royal Decree No 21/97 and annuls all that contradicts the by-law attached to this Decree or contravenes its provisions.

Article 4 says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced after the passing of 90 days from its date of publication.

Royal Decree No 40/2019 establishes the ‘Al Hajar Al Gharbi Star Lights Nature Reserve’ in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah.

Article 1 states that a sanctuary under the name ‘Al Hajar Al Gharbi Star Lights Nature Reserve’ shall be established in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah and that this nature reserve shall have a zone with clearly marked dimensions as specified in the annex and diagram attached to this Decree.

Article 2 states that the Minister of Environment and Climate Affairs shall issue the regulations and decisions necessary for the enforcement of this Decree in coordination with the ministries and departments concerned provided that the regulations/decisions include the method of management of the aforementioned nature reserve, rules of entry therein of members of the public, prescribed fees, timing of visits, permitted activities, banned activities and suitable administrative penalties against each case.

Article 3 says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on the day following its date of publication.

Royal Decree No 41/2019 establishes ‘Al Rustaq Wildlife Nature Reserve’ in the Governorate of South Al Batinah.

Article 1 states that a sanctuary under the name ‘Al Rustaq Wildlife Nature Reserve’ shall be established in the Governorate of South Al Batinah and that this sanctuary shall be accorded a specific zone with clearly marked dimensions as indicated in the annex and diagram attached to this Decree.

Article 2 states that the Minister of Environment and Climate Affairs shall issue the regulations and decisions necessary for the enforcement of this Decree in coordination with the ministries and departments concerned provided that the regulations/decisions include the method of management of the aforementioned nature reserve, rules of entry therein of members of the public, prescribed fees, timing of visits, permitted activities, banned activities and suitable administrative penalties against each case.

Article 3 says that this shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on the day following its date of publication.

Royal Decree No 42/2019 ratifies the Oman-UK Joint Defence Agreement.

Article 1 ratifies the Agreement on Joint Defence between the Sultanate of Oman and the United Kingdom signed in Muscat on February 21, 2019. Article 2 says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced with effect from its date of issue.

