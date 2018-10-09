Lara makes personal best timing at Youth Olympics

MUSCAT, Oct 9 – Omani female swimmer Lara al Yafie registered a personal record timing of 37.35 seconds in the opening heat of 50 metres breaststroke category at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires. The Games is underway in Argentine capital city Buenos Aires till October 18. Lara finished third in the heat and failed to qualify for the semifinals. The first ever Omani female swimmer will take part in the 50 metres freestyle heats on Thursday. Oman’s male swimmer Shihab Alaa al Dieen will also be in action on Thursday when he participates in the 100m freestyle event.

On the other hand, Omani sailor Mohammed Nabil al Balushi finished the first day race of ‘Techno Plus’ category in the 12th place. He will take the second round race on October 13. The Sultanate’s athletes Moahmmed al Suleimani and Ali al Balushi are gearing up to commence their campaign at the Youth Games. Al Suleimani will compete in the 2,000 meters steeplechase on October 12 while Ali al Balushi will in action on October 13 in the 200 metres run.