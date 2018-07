Muscat: Lee Nak-yon, Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea, visited the Royal Opera House Muscat (ROHM) on Tuesday as part of his visit to the Sultanate. During the visit, the guest was briefed on the house, its facilities and shows as well as its programmes and the latest equipment used in world music shows. During the tour to the ROHM, the guest familiarised himself with the role of the house in the cultural field and its presentation of prestigious classic arts. Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and his delegation also visited National Musuem and Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque. Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and his delegation arrived in Muscat on Monday for a three-day visit. He was received at the airport by Dr Mohammed bin Hamad al Rumhy, Minister of Oil and Gas, and senior officials.

Shaikh Ali bin Nasser alMahrouqi, Secretary-General of Majlis A’Shura received at his office a group of Korean parliamentarians accompanying Lee Nak-yon, Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea who is currently visiting the Sultanate. During the meeting, the Secretary General of Majlis Ash’Shura touched on the bilateral relations between the Sultanate and Korea, means of developing them especially in parliamentary field and increasing the existing cooperation and coordination between the two countries. State Council’s Vice-Chairperson, Dr Suad bint Mohammed al Lawati, also met the delegation of South Korean parliamentarians accompanying the South Korean Prime Minister. — ONA