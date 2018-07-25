Korean Prime Minister leaves the Sultanate

Muscat: Lee Nak-yon, Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea and his accompanying delegation left here today after a three-day visit to the Sultanate during which he conducted talks with a number of officials in the Sultanate.

The Korean gust and his accompanying delegation were seen off by Dr Mohammed bin Hamad al Rumhi, Minister of Oil and Gas (Head of the Mission of Honour Accompanying the Guest), Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud al Busaidi, Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry, Mohammed bin Salim al Harthy, Sultanate’s Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, Tariq Al Hasisin, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to the Sultanate (Dean of the Diplomatic Corps), Kang Doho, appointed-ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Sultanate and some members of the Korean Embassy in Muscat.

During his visit to the Sultanate, the Korean Prime Minister was accompanied by an official delegation comprising Son Kum-ju, Lee Won and Song Seong, honorable members of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, Kang Doho, Korean appointed-ambassador to the Sultanate, Lim Sung-nam, First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Son Byeong Suk, Vice Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, Choi Byung-hwan, Deputy Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, Kim Chang-kyu, Deputy Minister of International Trade and Legal Affairs of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, Zhou Jung-yun, Prime Minister’s Foreign Policy Advisor, Geong Ho, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office for Political Affairs and a number of Korean officials. –ONA