Konta books Eastbourne clash with Wozniacki

Eastbourne, United Kingdom: Britain’s Johanna Konta will face world number two Caroline Wozniacki at Eastbourne after cruising to a 6-1, 6-3 win over Aleksandra Krunic on Tuesday.

Konta is warming up for Wimbledon as she aims to emulate last year’s run to the semifinal of the grass-court Grand Slam. The 27-year-old benefited from Serbia’s Krunic hurting herself by slipping into the net during the first set.

Konta’s second round win came in 74 minutes in sweltering conditions in the seaside town she lives in for much of the year. It was a small measure of revenge for Konta losing to Krunic in the first round of last year’s US Open.

After becoming the first British woman to make the last four at Wimbledon for 39 years, Konta has struggled to maintain her progress.

The world number 22 changed her coach in December, but has failed to get past the second round of this year’s Grand Slams in Australia and France.

“I haven’t played Caroline in some time so I am looking forward to that battle,” Konta said of her showdown with the Australian Open winner.

“She is a Grand Slam champion this year. I am happy with how I played here, I knew Aleksandra would be difficult to face so I was glad I was able to keep my focus.”

Having begun confidently to break the world number 39 in the fourth game, Konta, given a first round bye, stuttered on her own serve before securing a further break.

It was then that Krunic was given lengthy treatment on her thigh.

Konta then secured the first of two further breaks in the fifth game of the second set before convincingly taking victory with a fine volley on match point. There was also a strong performance from two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova.

The Czech star, who won the Birmingham tournament last weekend, saw off Ukraine’s Kateryna Bondarenko 7-5, 6-3 to record her sixth succesive match victory on grass.

Konta’s fellow Briton Harriet Dart was eliminated after a 6-3, 6-4 defeat by Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova.

Dart, 21, had on Monday upset Czech Kristyna Pliskova. — AFP

Related