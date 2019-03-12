Koeman to take charge today

MUSCAT, March 12 – Oman’s newly-appointed national football team head coach Erwin Koeman will commence his campaign with the Red Warriors on Wednesday after arriving in the Sultanate on Tuesday morning. The first assignment for the Dutchman will be taking part in the Malaysian friendly tournament which will begin on March 20. The Sultanate team will take on Afghanistan in the opening match on March 20 and the winner will qualify to the final match. Hosts Malaysia will play against Singapore in the second match. The final match will be held on March 23. Koeman, 57 years old, will lead the national team training sessions in Muscat for three days prior heading off to Kuala Lumpur on Saturday (March 16).

The list of players who will take part in the friendly preparatory tournament include Mohammed al Musalami, Ali al Busaidi, Ali al Najjar, Mutaz Saleh, Harib al Saadi, Mahmood al Mushaifry, Hatim al Rushdi, Khalid al Buraiki, Ahmed al Rawahi, Musllam Akaak, Mazin al Kasbi, Mohammed al Balushi, Mohammed al Hosni, Yassin al Shiyadi, Mohammed al Ghassani, Mohsin Jawher, Fayer al Rushaidi, Ahmed Mubarek, Abdulaziz al Muqbali, Moahmmed al Rawahi, Jameel al Yahmadi and Raed Ibrahim. The Oman Football Association (OFA) appointed Dutchman Erwin Koeman as the new head coach of the national football team for a two-year period after coach Pim Verbeek quit.